TP

Tom Payne

Malcolm Bright

Tom Payne was most recently seen as “Jesus Monroe” in the hit cable series “The Walking Dead.” A beloved character in the comic book series, he debuted in the middle of Season Six and remained on the show through Season Nine. Previously, Payne starred on “Luck,” from creators Michael Mann and David Milch in the supporting role of jockey “Leon Micheaux” opposite Dustin Hoffman. Payne made his feature film debut in “Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day,” opposite Amy Adams and Frances McDormand, and starred in the feature “The Physician.” He also has worked extensively on U.K. television, including roles in the series “Skins,” “Waterloo Road” and “Casualty,” as well as the miniseries “Agatha Christie’s Marple.” Additional TV credits include the telefilms “Best: His Mother’s Son”; “Wuthering Heights,” opposite Tom Hardy; “Miss Marie Lloyd”; and “He Kills Coppers.” A U.K. native, Payne is a graduate of London's Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, where he earned his B.A. in acting in 2005.