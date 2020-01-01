MS

Michael Sheen

Dr. Martin Whitly

Michael Sheen has proven himself equally accomplished on both stage and screen. His many award-winning stage performances include “Caligula” and “Frost/Nixon” at London’s Donmar Warehouse, as well as “Hamlet” at Young Vic Theatre. He created, co-directed and performed in the groundbreaking three-day live event “The Passion” in Port Talbot for National Theatre Wales. Sheen has starred in three films nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards®: “The Queen,” directed by Stephen Frears; “Frost/Nixon,” directed by Ron Howard; and “Midnight in Paris,” directed by Woody Allen. He is known to millions as a vampire in “The Twilight Saga” films and a werewolf in the “Underworld” franchise. His other feature credits include “The Damned United,” directed by Tom Hooper; Tim Burton’s “Alice in Wonderland”; “Tron: Legacy”; the critically acclaimed adaptation of Thomas Hardy’s novel, “Far From the Madding Crowd”; “Passengers,” in which he starred alongside Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt; and “Home Again,” with Reese Witherspoon. Sheen can be seen in the streaming film “Apostle,” as well as the feature “Slaughterhouse Rulez,” with Simon Pegg. He will appear opposite Robert Downey Jr. in the upcoming film “The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle.” On television, Sheen has earned multiple awards and nominations for his performances in projects such as “Kenneth Williams: Fantabulosa!,” directed by Andy De Emmony; the TV movie “Dirty Filthy Love,” directed by Adrian Shergold; the cable film “The Special Relationship,” in which he played former British Prime Minister Tony Blair; and the cable series “Masters of Sex,” on which he also was a producer. He has created memorable characters for “30 Rock,” the mockumentary “7 Days In Hell,” the cable miniseries spoof “Spoils of Babylon” and “Michael Bolton's Big, Sexy Valentine's Day Special.” He also can be seen in streaming series “Good Omens” and “The Good Fight.” A dedicated activist, Sheen has had roles as UNICEF Ambassador, Patron of Social Enterprise UK and President of the Wales Centre for Voluntary Action. He is now branching out to start his own social movements. In March of 2018, he launched the End High Cost Credit Alliance, and this past July, Sheen led a bid to bring the Homeless World Cup to Cardiff.