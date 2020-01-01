LDP

Lou Diamond Phillips

Lou Diamond Phillips recently starred on the acclaimed streaming series “Longmire.” Additional credits include the streaming drama “Goliath,” cable comedy “You’re the Worst,” and the network crime drama “Blue Bloods,” as well as recurring roles on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “The Ranch.” He received an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Drama or Comedy for his roles in both the streaming drama series “Conversations in LA” and the cable comedy “Crossroads of History.” Recent film credits include the studio drama “The 33,” the thriller “Created Equal,” and Sundance Film Festival favorite “Filly Brown,” for which he was named Best Actor at the Imagen Awards. As a director, Phillips has helmed episodes of hit series “Fear the Walking Dead,” “Longmire” and “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Originally born in the Philippines, Phillips was raised in Texas and is a graduate of University of Texas at Arlington with a B.F.A. in drama.