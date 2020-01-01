KA

Keiko Agena

Dr. Edrisa Guilfoyle

Keiko Agena is best known for her work on the network TV show “Gilmore Girls.” Her additional TV credits include streaming series “The First” and “13 Reasons Why,” as well as cable dramas “Better Call Saul” and “Dirty John.” She also has appeared on episodes of “Shameless,” “Scandal” and “NCIS: Los Angeles.” Agena has recently published an artist workbook, titled “No Mistakes,” through Penguin/Random House. She is a graduate of the Upright Citizen’s Brigade and iO West improv programs and has studied at The Groundlings. She also performs with various improv teams in Los Angeles and is a co-producer for the hit UCB show “Asian AF,” that has monthly sold-out shows in LA and NY.