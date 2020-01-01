HS

Halston Sage

Ainsley Whitly

Halston Sage recently was seen in Seth MacFarlane’s sci-fi adventure series, “The Orville.” Recent film credits include the streaming feature “The Last Summer” and the final installment of the “X-Men” franchise, “Dark Phoenix.” Sage starred in the thriller “You Get Me,” opposite Bella Thorne. Her additional film credits include “Before I Fall,” opposite Zoey Deutch; “People You May Know,” with Nick Thune; “Goosebumps,” opposite Jack Black; “Scout’s Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse”; the critically acclaimed “Paper Towns”; Nicholas Stoller’s hit 2014 film, “Neighbors,” opposite Zac Efron and Seth Rogen; “Grown Ups 2”; “Poker Night”; Sofia Coppola’s “The Bling Ring”; and “The First Time,” from director Jonathan Kasdan.