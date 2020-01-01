FH

Frank Harts

Frank Harts has appeared on the cable drama “Billions,” the network series “Bull” and received critical acclaim for his role as “Eddie the Doorman” on streaming comedy “Master of None.” In addition, he had recurring roles on TV dramas “The Leftovers” and “The Path.” Harts moved to New York from rural Illinois to study drama at The Juilliard School, where he received the Raul Julia prize for excellence. He made his 2004 Broadway debut in Lorraine Hansberry's “A Raisin in the Sun” as “George Murchison,” opposite Audra McDonald and Phylicia Rashad. His film credits include Jim Jarmusch's “Paterson,” opposite Adam Driver; and Jason Bateman's “The Family Fang,” opposite Nicole Kidman.