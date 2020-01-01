BY

Bellamy Young

Jessica Whitly

Acclaimed actress and singer Bellamy Young recently starred in her award-winning role as “President Mellie Grant” on Shonda Rhimes’ Peabody Award-winning series, “Scandal.” Young’s performance as the politically ambitious First-Lady-then-President earned her the 2014 Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Her film credits include Ava DuVernay’s “A Wrinkle in Time,” as well as a starring role alongside Lou Diamond Phillips in the crime thriller “The Night Stalker.” Young has appeared with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, in films such as “We Were Soldiers” and “Mission Impossible: III.” She can also be seen in several independent films, including “Bernard & Huey”; Zoe Cassavetes’ “Day Out of Days”; the Sundance favorite “The Freebie,” starring Dax Shepard; and “A Country Remedy,” which she starred in and produced. Young’s extensive television resume includes recurring roles on “Criminal Minds,” “Dirty Sexy Money,” “CSI: Miami” and “Scrubs.” She made her television debut as “Dr. Courtney Evans” on the long-running soap opera “Another World.” Young began her acting career on Broadway in Cy Coleman's “The Life” and in the revival of Stephen Sondheim's “Merrily We Roll Along.” Additional credits include the first run of Randy Newman's “Faust” and the first run of Pulitzer-prize winning playwright Lanford Wilson's “Book of Days.” In 2015, Young released her debut album, “Far Away So Close,” a collection of contemporary covers influenced by her North Carolina roots. Through her philanthropic work, Young serves as the national spokesperson for the Humane Society of The United States’ campaign, The Shelter Pet Project. She also has brought awareness to the donation-based foundation Operation Blankets. During the Obama Administration, Young served as the Ambassador for The Trust for The National Mall, alongside Chelsea Clinton. Born in the mountains of Asheville, NC, Young graduated from Yale University with dual degrees in English and theater studies. She also holds a certificate from Oxford University in England.