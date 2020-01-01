AP

Dani Powell

Aurora Perrineau currently can be seen in the Ava DuVernay-directed true crime drama “When They See Us.” On the big screen, Perrineau starred opposite Aubrey Peeples, Hayley Kiyoko and Stefanie Scott in “Jem and the Holograms.” Additional film credits include Drake Doremus’ science fiction romantic drama, “Equals,” and horror comedy “Freaks of Nature.” Additional TV credits include roles in streaming series “Into the Dark,” and cable dramas “Chasing Life” and “Pretty Little Liars.”