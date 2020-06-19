Clips & Extras
Get a glimpse of things to come for Ainsley as PRODIGAL SON returns for Season 2!
Malcolm can't figure out how his DNA ended up on the victim.
Michael Sheen talks about The Surgeon meeting his son's girlfriend and the fallout that it begins.
Dermot Mulroney and Lou Diamond Phillips discuss Nicholas Endicott, the new character joining PRODIGAL SON for the final run of episodes this season.
PRODIGAL SON, reimagined as a fun, family-friendly romp. Happy April Fool's Day!
Gil questions Nicholas about his connection to the victim. Meanwhile, Jessica confronts Malcolm.
Malcolm and the team arrive at the crime scene, the gala he was supposed to attend with his mother.
Jessica runs into an old friend, Nicholas Endicott, at his gala when Malcolm stands her up.
Halston Sage talks about the friendly competition between Ainsley and Malcolm as they investigate Eve's backstory.
Malcolm arrives at the sip-n-see party where someone was brutally murdered.
Malcolm tells Ainsley he thinks that Eve is keeping secrets from him.
Ainsley is suspicious of Eve who has been trying to help Jessica find the girl in the box.
Michael Sheen talks the loveable nature of “The Surgeon” and reminds us that not all the things we love are good.
Malcolm calls Martin and asks for his help in getting access to his witness in surgery.
Malcolm and the team are going over the crime scene when Malcolm runs into an old friend, Vijay.
Malcolm and Jessica visit Martin and ask him to make a statement to the police.
Keiko Agena talks about Edrisa’s shining moment on the latest episode of PRODGIAL SON.
The NYPD’s latest investigation brings them to funeral directors convention where Bright meets Tilda, a passionate mortuary who was close with the victim.
Bright interrupts Jessica and Ainsley in Gil’s office as they all try to figure out next steps in the latest Whitly family debacle.
Bright and Gil check in with Edrisa to see what her findings on the victim’s corpse can tell them about the killer.
Bellamy Young talks about the horrifying instrument of death in the latest episode of PRODIGAL SON
Watch Edrisa crushing hard on Bright this season on PRODIGAL SON to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
When The Carousel Killer calls the news station to admit he’s the killer on live TV, he insists on only speaking to Ainsley, otherwise he will kill more people.
As a sophomore in college, Bright pays a visit to his dad in prison to help him write a paper and learns more than he came in for, when he asks his dad how he would kill him.
When Jessica and Bright plan to meet up with someone who has promised to have information on the girl in the box, they end up discovering a new killer, The Carousel Killer.
The cast of PRODIGAL SON talk about the twisted and disturbing things they encounter on the show.
Tom Payne talks about Bright’s relationship with his younger self on PRODIGAL SON.
Malcolm, along with the team, hop on the phone with Martin in regards to their current case.