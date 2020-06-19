Prodigal Son
celebrate father's day with the surgeon tile image
Happy Father’s Day From PRODIGAL SON!

Published 06-19-20 • 1m

let the bad angels fall tile image
Get a glimpse of things to come for Ainsley as PRODIGAL SON returns for Season 2!

Published 05-21-20 • 1m

malcolm can't figure out how he was framed tile image
Malcolm can't figure out how his DNA ended up on the victim.

Published 04-25-20 • 3m

gil checks in on jessica tile image
Gil checks in on Jessica as Malcolm tries to make an escape.

Published 04-25-20 • 3m

nicholas endicott calls martin tile image
Nicholas Endicott calls Martin in prison.

Published 04-25-20 • 2m

malcolm has a dream he's in prison tile image
Malcolm has a dream he's in prison with his father.

Published 04-25-20 • 2m

meet the parent tile image
Michael Sheen talks about The Surgeon meeting his son's girlfriend and the fallout that it begins.

Published 04-07-20 • 1m

meet nicholas endicott played by dermot mulroney tile image
Dermot Mulroney and Lou Diamond Phillips discuss Nicholas Endicott, the new character joining PRODIGAL SON for the final run of episodes this season.

Published 04-01-20 • 1m

prodigal son, a family-friendly romp tile image
PRODIGAL SON, reimagined as a fun, family-friendly romp. Happy April Fool's Day!

Published 03-31-20 • 1m

gil questions nicholas about the evening tile image
Gil questions Nicholas about his connection to the victim. Meanwhile, Jessica confronts Malcolm.

Published 03-30-20 • 2m

malcolm & the team arrive at the crime scene tile image
Malcolm and the team arrive at the crime scene, the gala he was supposed to attend with his mother.

Published 03-30-20 • 1m

jessica runs into an old friend at an event tile image
Jessica runs into an old friend, Nicholas Endicott, at his gala when Malcolm stands her up.

Published 03-30-20 • 2m

malcolm takes eve to meet martin tile image
Malcolm takes Eve to meet Martin so she can ask about her sister.

Published 03-30-20 • 2m

investigative competition: a little sibling rivalry tile image
Halston Sage talks about the friendly competition between Ainsley and Malcolm as they investigate Eve's backstory.

Published 03-27-20 • 1m

martin asks malcolm about his love life tile image
Martin checks in with Malcolm and asks about his love life.

Published 03-19-20 • 2m

malcolm arrives at the sip-n-see crime scene tile image
Malcolm arrives at the sip-n-see party where someone was brutally murdered.

Published 03-19-20 • 2m

malcolm thinks eve is keeping something from him tile image
Malcolm tells Ainsley he thinks that Eve is keeping secrets from him.

Published 03-19-20 • 1m

ainsley is suspicious of eve tile image
Ainsley is suspicious of Eve who has been trying to help Jessica find the girl in the box.

Published 03-19-20 • 2m

preview: watch the entire season of prodigal son tile image
Watch the entire season of PRODIGAL SON available on FOX NOW & Hulu. Don't miss all new episodes of PRODIGAL SON, MON at 9/8c only on FOX.

Published 03-14-20 • 1m

michael sheen as "the surgeon" tile image
Michael Sheen talks the loveable nature of “The Surgeon” and reminds us that not all the things we love are good.

Published 03-13-20 • 1m

malcolm needs martin's insight tile image
Malcolm calls Martin and asks for his help in getting access to his witness in surgery.

Published 03-10-20 • 1m

martin & malcolm talk about an old friend tile image
Martin and Malcolm talk about Malcolm's old friend, Vijay.

Published 03-10-20 • 2m

malcolm runs into an old friend at the crime scene tile image
Malcolm and the team are going over the crime scene when Malcolm runs into an old friend, Vijay.

Published 03-10-20 • 3m

jessica calls eve on malcolm's behalf tile image
Jessica calls Eve and forces Malcolm to talk to her.

Published 03-10-20 • 2m

malcolm & jessica want martin to make a statement to police tile image
Malcolm and Jessica visit Martin and ask him to make a statement to the police.

Published 03-10-20 • 2m

edrisa's big win tile image
Keiko Agena talks about Edrisa’s shining moment on the latest episode of PRODGIAL SON.

Published 02-21-20 • 1m

tilda the funeral director describes her relationship with the murder victim tile image
The NYPD’s latest investigation brings them to funeral directors convention where Bright meets Tilda, a passionate mortuary who was close with the victim.

Published 02-17-20 • 2m

jessica takes the fall for bright tile image
Bright interrupts Jessica and Ainsley in Gil’s office as they all try to figure out next steps in the latest Whitly family debacle.

Published 02-17-20 • 2m

edrisa's info sends bright and gil to a funeral directors convention tile image
Bright and Gil check in with Edrisa to see what her findings on the victim’s corpse can tell them about the killer.

Published 02-17-20 • 2m

freakout moments: the ice pick tile image
Bellamy Young talks about the horrifying instrument of death in the latest episode of PRODIGAL SON

Published 02-14-20 • 1m

edrisa hearts bright tile image
Watch Edrisa crushing hard on Bright this season on PRODIGAL SON to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Published 02-11-20 • 1m

the carousel killer calls ainsley live on the news tile image
When The Carousel Killer calls the news station to admit he’s the killer on live TV, he insists on only speaking to Ainsley, otherwise he will kill more people.

Published 02-10-20 • 3m

bright asks his father how he would kill him tile image
As a sophomore in college, Bright pays a visit to his dad in prison to help him write a paper and learns more than he came in for, when he asks his dad how he would kill him.

Published 02-10-20 • 2m

jessica and bright discover a gruesome murder on a carousel tile image
When Jessica and Bright plan to meet up with someone who has promised to have information on the girl in the box, they end up discovering a new killer, The Carousel Killer.

Published 02-10-20 • 2m

malcolm's white suit tile image
The cast talks about Malcolm’s fresh new look on PRODIGAL SON.

Published 02-06-20 • 1m

freakout moments: a sword trap tile image
The cast of PRODIGAL SON talk about the twisted and disturbing things they encounter on the show.

Published 02-06-20 • 1m

preview: what are you asking me to do? tile image
Don't miss a new episode of PRODIGAL SON, MON at 9/8c only on FOX!

Published 02-05-20 • 27s

rip gil's car tile image
Lou Diamond Phillips talk about Gil’s loss of a prized possession on PRODIGAL SON

Published 02-04-20 • 1m

young malcolm bright tile image
Tom Payne talks about Bright’s relationship with his younger self on PRODIGAL SON.

Published 01-31-20 • 1m

malcolm & the team confer with dr. whitly tile image
Malcolm, along with the team, hop on the phone with Martin in regards to their current case.

Published 01-31-20 • 2m

