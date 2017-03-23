About the Show

PRISON BREAK is back and ready for its biggest escape yet.

In the new event series PRISON BREAK, original series stars Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell, Sarah Wayne Callies, Amaury Nolasco, Robert Knepper, Rockmond Dunbar and Paul Adelstein are reunited for an all-new adventure spanning the globe and featuring the signature thrills and cliffhangers that were hallmarks of the original series when it aired on FOX from 2005-2009.

The original action drama centered on MICHAEL SCOFIELD (Miller, “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”), a young man determined to save his convicted brother, LINCOLN BURROWS (Purcell, “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”), from death row by hatching an elaborate plan to escape from prison.

In the new series, filmed on location in Morocco, clues surface that suggest a previously thought-to-be-dead Michael may be alive. Lincoln and SARA (Sarah Wayne Callies, “Colony,” “The Walking Dead”), Michael’s wife until he was presumed dead, reunite to engineer the biggest escape ever, as three of Fox River State Penitentiary’s most notorious escapees, SUCRE (Nolasco, “Telenovela”), T-BAG (Knepper, “Heroes”) and C-NOTE (Dunbar, “The Mentalist”), are pulled back into the action.

“Prison Break” was an immediate critical and ratings hit when it premiered on FOX in the fall of 2005, garnering Golden Globe Award nominations for Best Television Series – Drama and Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama (Miller). The original producing team, including series creator Paul T. Scheuring, Neal Moritz, Marty Adelstein and Dawn Olmstead, return to executive-produce the new series.

PRISON BREAK is produced by 20th Century Fox Television. The series is created by Paul T. Scheuring. Scheuring, Vaun Wilmott, Michael Horowitz, Dawn Olmstead, Nelson McCormick, Marty Adelstein, Neal Moritz and Brett Ratner serve as executive producers. McCormick also serves as a director on the series. “Like” PRISON BREAK on Facebook at facebook.com/prisonbreak. Follow the series on Twitter @PrisonBreak and join the discussion using #PrisonBreak. See photos and videos on Instagram by following @PrisonBreak.