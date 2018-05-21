Prison Break is a crime drama and action thriller that originally ran for four seasons from 2005 to 2009, and later returned for a fifth season in 2017. The show follows two brothers, Michael Scofield and Lincoln Burrows; the latter has been sentenced for a crime he didn’t commit, and the former has constructed a complex plan to break him out of prison and prove his innocence.

Wentworth Miller stars as Michael Scofield, with Dominic Purcell as his brother Lincoln Burrows. Prison Break’s main cast is joined by the likes of Amaury Nolasco as Fernando Sucre and Robert Knepper as Theodore “T-Bag” Bagwell.

Season 1

At the onset of the series, Lincoln Burrows has been accused of murdering the brother of the Vice President of the United States and is sentenced to death. He awaits his fate at Fox River State Penitentiary, where he’s joined by his brother Michael, who, convinced of his brother’s innocence, has gotten himself incarcerated and formulated an elaborate escape plan. The first season follows Michael’s machinations as he’s joined by other inmates eager to escape, all while a mysterious organization known as The Company works in the shadows to hinder those hoping to exonerate Lincoln.

In addition to the cast members listed above, the first season also saw Robin Tunney as Veronica Donovan, Peter Stormare as John Abruzzi, Marshall Allman as Lincoln “L.J.” Burrows Jr., Wade Williams as Brad Bellick, Sarah Wayne Callies as Sara Tancredi, Paul Adelstein as Paul Kellerman, and Rockmond Dunbar as Benjamin Miles “C-Note” Franklin.

Season 2

Season 2 of the series takes the Fox River inmates on the run, just hours after their daring escape from the prison. Eight fugitives split up and make their way across the country while authorities – including federal agent Alexander Mahone – are hot on their tail. All the while, The Company remains at large, working behind the scenes to ensure the escapees don’t survive for long – and that the conspiracy that put Lincoln in jail doesn’t ever come to light.

The second season sees the addition of William Fichtner as Alexander Mahone to the cast, a member of the FBI with intellectual prowess matched only by Michael.

Season 3

Prison Break’s third season follows Michael, T-Bag, Mahone, and Bellick on the inside of the Penitenciaría Federal de Sona – a nightmarish Panamanian prison run by its inmates. On the outside, Lincoln is contacted by Gretchen Morgan, who informs him of the Company’s desire to see a man named James Whistler broken out of Sona. With the lives of Lincoln’s son LJ and Sara, Michael’s love, at stake, Michael once again formulates an escape plan.

Several actors are added to the Prison Break cast in season 3, including Chris Vance as James Whistler, Robert Wisdom as Norman “Lechero” St. John, Danay Garcia as Sofia Lugo, and Jodi Lyn O’Keefe as Gretchen Morgan.

Season 4

The final season of Prison Break’s original run focuses on Michael, as he and several others are recruited by Homeland Security agent Don Self to take down The Company. Together, the assembled team works to obtain Scylla – The Company’s “black book” and dismantle the organization once and for all.

Season 4 sees Michael Rapaport join the cast as Don Self, a special agent of the Department of Homeland Security whose aim is to destroy The Company.

Season 5

After an eight-year-long hiatus, Prison Break returned in 2017 for its biggest escape yet. In the show’s fifth season, stars Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell, Sarah Wayne Callies, Amaury Nolasco, Robert Knepper, Rockmond Dunbar and Paul Adelstein are reunited for an all-new adventure spanning the globe and featuring the signature thrills and cliffhangers that were hallmarks of the original series. In addition to the returning cast, Mark Feuerstein, Inbar Lavi, and Augustus Prew join Prison Break as Jacon Anton Ness, Sheba, and David “Whip” Martin, respectively.

In the new series, filmed on location in Morocco, clues surface that suggest a previously thought-to-be-dead Michael may be alive. Lincoln and Sara, Michael’s wife until he was presumed dead, reunite to engineer the biggest escape ever, as three of Fox River State Penitentiary’s most notorious escapees, Sucre, T-Bag, and C-Note are pulled back into the action.

Prison Break was an immediate critical and ratings hit when it premiered on FOX in the fall of 2005, garnering Golden Globe Award nominations for Best Television Series – Drama and Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama (Miller). The original producing team, including series creator Paul T. Scheuring, Neal Moritz, Marty Adelstein and Dawn Olmstead, return to executive-produce the new series.

Prison Break is produced by 20th Century Fox Television. The series is created by Paul T. Scheuring. Scheuring, Vaun Wilmott, Michael Horowitz, Dawn Olmstead, Nelson McCormick, Marty Adelstein, Neal Moritz and Brett Ratner serve as executive producers. McCormick also serves as a director on the series.

You May Also Like…

Are you a fan of Prison Break? You may also be interested in these other shows starring members of the Prison Break cast:

Follow Us!

“Like” Prison Break on Facebook at facebook.com/prisonbreak!

Follow the series on Twitter at @PrisonBreak and join the discussion using #PrisonBreak. See photos and videos on Instagram by following @PrisonBreak.