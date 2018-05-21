Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) is bringing boxing back to its roots, with the greatest array of boxing talent in all weight divisions, a stable of 160 fighters, including over 65 current & former Olympic and World Champions.

In partnership with FOX, a network regarded for its wide reach and premium sports portfolio and production, this is the biggest news for boxing in decades. These two heavyweight brands are teaming up to offer fans the most exciting fights ever.*

Get in the ring. Boxing is back.

