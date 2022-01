PBC PPV: Thurman vs. Barrios

World Champions Keith Thurman and Mario Barrios collide in a high-stakes welterweight showdown and co-main event hits just as hard when Four-Division Champion Leo Santa Cruz returns to take on Keenan Carbajal. Plus, an all-action undercard is happening Saturday, February 5th, at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas and live on pay-per-view.

Published 02-05-22 • 5h 30m