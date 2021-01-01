Back to PBC Boxing: Pacquiao vs Spence Jr.

PPV Detail PBC Upcoming Video Panel

Living legend Manny Pacquiao and undefeated Welterweight World Champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. meet in a blockbuster title fight. Saturday, August 21, at 9 PM Eastern / 6 PM Pacific, live on Pay-Per-View!

Published 08-21-21 • 4h

  1. FOX
  2. Sports
  3. Clips