A late-night half-hour sketch comedy series PARTY OVER HERE was executive-produced by the Emmy Award-winning and Grammy Award-nominated comedy trio The Lonely Island – writer/performers Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone. Actor/comedian Paul Scheer (“The League,” “Fresh Off The Boat”) also served as an executive producer and one of the series’ directors. “When we first conceived this idea, we thought of it as a spinoff of EMPIRE,” said The Lonely Island. “We failed miserably…now it’s much more of a sketch comedy show.” “In an age where most millennials don’t even know what a TV is, we are really excited to be getting into the TV business,” added Scheer. “The late-night... More