About the Show

A comedy series from the Emmy®-winning executive producers of The Office, Parks and Recreation stars Amy Poehler as a mid-level bureaucrat who tries to beautify her town--and advance her political career--via the hilariously mundane world of local government. A mockumentary also starring comedy talents Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Aubrey Plaza, and Nick Offerman, this cleverly-scripted parade of small town characters finds the funny in the minutiae and tiny details that make accomplishing the smallest civic project an epically complicated task. The scope may be little, but the laughs are huge.

