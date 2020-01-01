KC

Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari is best known for her role on the first season of “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County.” After two successful seasons on the hit show, Cavallari appeared in numerous films, such as “Van Wilder: Freshman Year” and “Green Flash.” She joined the cast of the popular reality series “The Hills,” and was a contestant on Season 13 of “Dancing with the Stars.” In 2016, Cavallari penned a New York Times best-seller, “Balancing In Heels: My Journey to Health, Happiness, and Making It All Work.” The following year, her first cookbook, “True Roots,” also hit the New York Times bestseller list. Cavallari founded her own lifestyle brand, Uncommon James, with a flagship store in Nashville. In July 2018, she made her return to reality TV with her new docu-series, “Very Cavallari,” currently in its second season. She resides in Nashville with her family.