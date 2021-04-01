Outnumbered
S3 E263 - Thursday, December 31
On today’s episode, David Webb is ‘Outnumbered’ as the Georgia runoff election prepares to determine Senate control; meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Democrats are pulling a ‘fast one’ on stimulus.
Aired 12-31-20
About the Show
