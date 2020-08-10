Outnumbered

OutnumberedOutnumbered

fncNew Episode Monday | 9:00 AM
NEW

S3 E201 - Wednesday, October 7

On today's episode, Ari Fleischer is 'Outnumbered' as the coronavirus is expected to be the main topic in tonight’s vice presidential debate; plus, Hillary Clinton could have been using Russian intelligence to play...
Aired 10-7-20

Links

About the Show

About the Show

Approximately 51 percent of the U.S. population is made up of women, but on 'Outnumbered' the female advantage jumps to a 4-1 ratio. The hour-long show features a rotating panel of four women and one man discussing the day's headlines from various perspectives. In addition to the top news of the hour, the panelists discuss leading pop culture and relationship issues making headlines that day. Regular FNC and FBN contributors appearing on the show on a rotational basis include Harris Faulkner, Meghan McCain and Pete Hegseth.

How to watch on FOX NOW?

Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
How To Watch
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
  1. FOX
  2. News
  3. Outnumbered
  4. Season 2020