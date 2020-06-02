Outmatched

For most parents, parenting is hard, but for Cay, a caustic, take-no-prisoners casino pit boss, and husband Mike, a handyman and uncultivated guy's guy, parenting may as well be advanced calculus. Dealing with the demands and egos of three high-IQ children would be tricky for any parent, but it's especially hazardous for two working stiffs who barely got through high school. Mike and Cay are committed to bringing some normalcy to their kids' hectic, unconventional childhoods, but these geniuses don't make it easy.