Tisha Campbell is a respected entertainment industry veteran. Campbell was raised in Newark, NJ, and attended Newark Arts High. The multi-talented actor, singer, dancer and director made her onscreen debut at just six years old, when she appeared in the series “Big Blue Marble.” This appearance was followed by multiple roles on Broadway. Her first feature film was the rock musical comedy “Little Shop of Horrors.” Campbell then received an Independent Spirit Award for her performance in “House Party,” and later starred in its two sequels. Other notable feature credits include Spike Lee’s “School Daze,” “Another 48 Hrs.” and “Boomerang.” TV fans know Campbell from her long-running series, “Martin,” opposite Martin Lawrence, and her NAACP Image Award-winning role in “My Wife and Kids.” Other TV credits include EMPIRE, LAST MAN STANDING, “Dr. Ken,” “Rita Rocks” and “Everybody Hates Chris.”