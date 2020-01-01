FM

Finesse Mitchell

Finesse Mitchell is an actor, comedian and author. His one-hour standup special, “The Spirit Told Me To Tell You,” premiered in October 2018. Mitchell is a regular panelist on “The Wendy Williams Show” and is currently writing his second book on relationships. His first book, “Your Girlfriends Only Know So Much: A Brother’s Take on Dating and Mating for Sistas” (2007, Simon Spotlight) is an advice book for women, borne out of his popular monthly advice column. Mitchell burst onto the scene with his three-year run on “Saturday Night Live,” creating hilarious characters like "Starrkeisha" and impersonating actor Morgan Freeman and rapper 50 Cent. On the big screen, he starred in the comedy “Who’s Your Caddy?,” and he appeared in the films “The Comebacks,” “Mad Money” and “Barely Lethal,” starring Samuel L. Jackson and Jessica Alba. He recently was featured in the streaming film “Mad Families,” opposite Charlie Sheen and Tiffany Haddish, and he appeared in the Cameron Crowe series “Roadies,” the telefilm “Media” and the kids’ series “A.N.T. Farm.” A popular stand-up comic, Mitchell performed on the “Shaq All-Star Comedy Jam” tour and appeared in the subsequent one-hour “Live from Atlanta” comedy special. Additional television appearances include “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” “The Real,” “Who Gets the Last Laugh,” “The Choice,” “Single Ladies,” “Comic View,” “Tyra” and Tyler Perry’s “Meet the Browns.” A devout supporter of the men and women in the Armed Forces, Mitchell co-headlined a comedy tour, performing at ten different Army bases for Army Entertainment. He also appeared in “Ron White’s Comedy Salute to the Troops” to benefit the Armed Forces Foundation. Mitchell graduated from the University of Miami and is a distinguished member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. He is a former student athlete who was a walk-on for the National Champion Hurricanes football team, where he played with Super Bowl champion Warren Sapp and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, to name a few.