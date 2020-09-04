Clips & Extras
It’s funny how being smart runs in the Bennett family! Let’s celebrate some wit and friendly rivalry in honor of National Siblings Day.
Mike and Kay tell Leila they lied about when her birthday is.
Nicole and Brian present their needs to Rita and Irwin on the chance they become their legal guardians.
Desperate for friends, Mike and Kay try to find some at their kids' science fair.
Mike and Kay find out Irwin and Rita have other friends outside of just them.
Irwin shares a childhood story about baseball, to help Mike and Kay teach Nicole how to lose.
Brian refuses to play with his little sister Leila, and instead loses to a game of chess with Marc.
Kay worries she was a bully in high school and it's rubbing off on Marc.
Dr. Walker confronts Kay about her bullying him when they were in high school.
Kay feels like she needs to make amends with Dr. Walker, one problem: She doesn't know what she did to him.
Mike and Kay talk to Nicole and Brian about what they should do with Marc.
Mike and Kay get called to the principal's office but it's not for what they think it is.
Find out if Tisha Campbell remembers her character lines from all of the FOX shows she has appeared in!
Mike tries to say no to Nicole and Brian's proposal to move out of the house, but can he really do it?
The cast of OUTMATCHED wishes everyone a Happy Valentine's Day!
Maggie and Jason reveal what kind of students they were in high school.
Mike and Kay play strip poker while talking about whether their kids are gonna get the best of them...again.
The Bennett kids can't seem to sleep and wake up the whole house in the middle of the night.
Can Brian convince his grandpa about his theory for skipping driving?
Jay and Sylvia fawn over their grandchildren when they arrive at the house.
Check out what happens when Kay tries to reason out with her genius son, Marc.
Brian and Nicole are gearing up for first kisses, but have different methods of preparing.
Mike and Kay sit down for "The Talk" but it turns out the kids already know way more about sex than they thought.
Kay and Mike decide they need to have "The Talk" with their kids.
Mike and Kay find one of Brian's science experiments and are quite perturbed.
Mike tells Irwin about how he and Kay had "The Talk" with the kids and how it's ruining their sex life.
Find out if Mike and Kay are smarter than their 10-year old musical prodigy.