celebrate national siblings day with outmatched! tile image
It’s funny how being smart runs in the Bennett family! Let’s celebrate some wit and friendly rivalry in honor of National Siblings Day.

Published 04-09-20 • 1m

mike & kay tell leila they lied about her birthday tile image
Mike and Kay tell Leila they lied about when her birthday is.

Published 03-26-20 • 1m

mike tells the kids about all of the lies tile image
Mike tells the kids he and Kay lie to them all the time.

Published 03-26-20 • 1m

nicole & brian present their needs to rita & irwin tile image
Nicole and Brian present their needs to Rita and Irwin on the chance they become their legal guardians.

Published 03-26-20 • 1m

kay & mike make leila choose her party theme tile image
Mike & Kay present Leila with their themed party ideas.

Published 03-26-20 • 2m

sigmund & beth hang out with the bennets tile image
Sigmund and Beth hang out with Mike and Kay.

Published 03-09-20 • 1m

mike & kay attempt to make friends tile image
Desperate for friends, Mike and Kay try to find some at their kids' science fair.

Published 03-09-20 • 1m

mike & kay find out irwin & rita have other friends tile image
Mike and Kay find out Irwin and Rita have other friends outside of just them.

Published 03-09-20 • 2m

family game night gets intense tile image
The family plays "Mind Box" and Nicole takes it too seriously.

Published 02-28-20 • 2m

the parents discuss how to lose tile image
Irwin shares a childhood story about baseball, to help Mike and Kay teach Nicole how to lose.

Published 02-28-20 • 2m

brian finally plays pony with leila tile image
Brian uses play time with Leila to beat Marc at chess.

Published 02-28-20 • 1m

brian won't play with leila tile image
Brian refuses to play with his little sister Leila, and instead loses to a game of chess with Marc.

Published 02-28-20 • 1m

kay worries she was a bully in high school tile image
Kay worries she was a bully in high school and it's rubbing off on Marc.

Published 02-26-20 • 2m

dr. walker confronts kay about her bullying him tile image
Dr. Walker confronts Kay about her bullying him when they were in high school.

Published 02-26-20 • 1m

kay needs to make amends with dr. walker tile image
Kay feels like she needs to make amends with Dr. Walker, one problem: She doesn't know what she did to him.

Published 02-26-20 • 1m

mike & kay talk to nicole & connor about marc tile image
Mike and Kay talk to Nicole and Brian about what they should do with Marc.

Published 02-26-20 • 1m

mike & kay get called to the principal's office tile image
Mike and Kay get called to the principal's office but it's not for what they think it is.

Published 02-26-20 • 1m

clapback: a dating red flag tile image
Kay schools Nicole on how to deal with boys.

Published 02-21-20 • 25s

in character with tisha campbell tile image
Find out if Tisha Campbell remembers her character lines from all of the FOX shows she has appeared in!

Published 02-21-20 • 1m

clapback: don't narrate with your mouth full tile image
Mike tries to say no to Nicole and Brian's proposal to move out of the house, but can he really do it?

Published 02-19-20 • 1m

happy valentine's day from the bennett family tile image
The cast of OUTMATCHED wishes everyone a Happy Valentine's Day!

Published 02-14-20 • 24s

jason biggs & maggie lawson's high school memories tile image
Maggie and Jason reveal what kind of students they were in high school.

Published 02-12-20 • 1m

mike & kay play strip poker tile image
Mike and Kay play strip poker while talking about whether their kids are gonna get the best of them...again.

Published 02-10-20 • 2m

nicole & brian are mad at mike tile image
Nicole and Brian are mad at Mike for killing their hopes and dreams.

Published 02-10-20 • 1m

nicole & brian pitch their housing idea tile image
Nicole and Brian pitch their housing idea to their parents.

Published 02-10-20 • 1m

the bennetts are all awake in the middle of the night tile image
The Bennett kids can't seem to sleep and wake up the whole house in the middle of the night.

Published 02-10-20 • 1m

clapback: the dumbest thing ever heard tile image
Can Brian convince his grandpa about his theory for skipping driving?

Published 02-07-20 • 28s

jay fakes having a heart attack tile image
Jay fakes a heart attack so Brian will finally drive.

Published 02-01-20 • 1m

jay finds out brian isn't driving tile image
Jay finds out that Brian isn't driving and is shocked.

Published 02-01-20 • 1m

sylvia grill kay about her son tile image
Sylvia grills Kay about Mike.

Published 02-01-20 • 1m

jay & sylvia fawn over their grandchildren tile image
Jay and Sylvia fawn over their grandchildren when they arrive at the house.

Published 02-01-20 • 1m

clapback: a snarky retort tile image
Check out what happens when Kay tries to reason out with her genius son, Marc.

Published 01-30-20 • 22s

brian & nicole compare first kiss tactics tile image
Brian and Nicole are gearing up for first kisses, but have different methods of preparing.

Published 01-24-20 • 1m

"the talk" doesn't really go as planned tile image
Mike and Kay sit down for "The Talk" but it turns out the kids already know way more about sex than they thought.

Published 01-24-20 • 1m

kay & mike decide to have "the talk" with the kids tile image
Kay and Mike decide they need to have "The Talk" with their kids.

Published 01-24-20 • 1m

mike & kay find one of brian's science experiments tile image
Mike and Kay find one of Brian's science experiments and are quite perturbed.

Published 01-24-20 • 1m

mike tells irwin about "the talk" tile image
Mike tells Irwin about how he and Kay had "The Talk" with the kids and how it's ruining their sex life.

Published 01-24-20 • 1m

clapback: michelangelo, not the ninja turtle tile image
Find out if Mike and Kay are smarter than their 10-year old musical prodigy.

Published 01-24-20 • 22s

mike & kay meet brian's friend tile image
Mike and Kay meet Brian's friend and it's a little unexpected.

Published 01-22-20 • 1m

nicole presses mike about her scores tile image
Nicole presses her dad about telling her about their scores.

Published 01-22-20 • 1m

