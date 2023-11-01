Out of Character with Ryan Satin

Season 2023
- Season 2023
- Season 2021
- Season 2023
- Season 2021
Carmelo Hayes on working with Shawn Michaels, NXT growth & much more! | FULL EP | Out of Character
On Episode 91 of “Out of Character,” Carmelo Hayes shares his experience working with Shawn Michaels, growth in NXT, keys to confidence, and more! He also explains why he has potential to be the next face of NXT.
Charles Robinson on being Lil Naitch, getting hurt by Macho Man & more! | FULL EP | Out of Character
On Episode 92 of “Out of Character,” Charles Robinson shares his experience living life as Lil Naitch, meeting The Rock, and being involved in some of the most famous WWE matches. Robinson also shares the story of when he was injured by Macho Man. To continue, he takes us through his journey to becoming a WWE referee and some of the stops along the way including the military
Kofi Kingston on NXT, Royal Rumble, CLICK Foundation and much more! | FULL EP | Out of Character
On Episode 93 of “Out of Character,” Kofi Kingston shares his experience working with new NXT talent, launching his foundation ‘Click’ which builds top quality computer labs and library media centers for junior high schools across Ghana, becoming a Triple Crown Tag Champion, competing against the Usos, facing Pretty Deadly, and more!
2023 Royal Rumble Preview Show | FULL EP | Out of Character
Ryan Satin shares his thoughts & predictions for the 2023 Royal Rumble alongside John Rocha from The Outlaw Nation. The duo breaks down the following: Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight Pitch Black Match, Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens Undisputed Universal Title, Women’s Royal Rumble, Men’s Royal Rumble, and more!
Karrion Kross on first main roster run, WWE Return, Kross Jacket & more! | Out of Character
On Episode 99 of “Out of Character,” Karrion Kross discusses his career journey, first main roster run, return to WWE, Kross Jacket move, favorite horror movies, wrestling in Mexico, passion for wrestling and more!
Stone Cold Steve Austin talks Wrestlemania 38 return, WWE2K & more! | FULL EP | Out of Character
On Episode 100 of “Out of Character,” WWE Hall of Famer, Stone Cold Steve Austin discusses coming out of retirement at Wrestlemania 38, iconic Austin 316 Promo, WWE2K, one of his favorite TV shows “The Last of Us” and more! He also shares whether or not we’ll see him in the ring again soon.
Paul Heyman on Roman Reigns’ legacy, Wrestlemania 39, Cody Rhodes & more | FULL EP| Out of Character
On Episode 101 of “Out of Character,” Paul Heyman discusses Roman Reigns’ legacy, what you can expect from Roman at Wrestlemania 39, Cody Rhodes, Dusty Rhodes’ legacy, Attitude Era, revolutionaries in the industry, the future of WWE & more!
Damian Priest on relationship with Triple H, Judgement Day, Bad Bunny & more!
On Episode 104 of “Out of Character,” Damian Priest joins Ryan Satin to discuss his relationship with Triple H, the evolution of Judgement Day, working with Bad Bunny, representing Puerto Rico, passion for wrestling & more!
Alpha Academy on relationship w/ Triple H, Wrestlemania 39 & more! | Out of Character | FULL EP|
On Episode 105 of “Out of Character,” Otis and Chad Gable of Alpha Academy joined Ryan Satin to discuss their relationship with Triple H, Wrestlemania, Otis hitting a Chaos Theory suplex on Braun Strowman at Wrestlemania 39, MMA, their shared love for watching pro wrestling together & more!
Zelina Vega on joining Legado del Fantasma, playing a babyface role & more! | Out of Character
On Episode 106 of “Out of Character”, Zelina Vega sits down with Ryan Satin to talk about joining Legado del Fantasma, portraying a babyface character, and her love for anime. Join the discussion as they delve into Zelina’s character inspiration and much more!
Ricochet Talks Working with Braun Strowman, Engagement, IC Title Run, & more! | Out of Character |FULL EP|
Join Ryan Satin as he sits down with Ricochet for Episode 107 of 'Out of Character'! In this exclusive interview, Ricochet shares his experiences in the industry, from working with tag team partner Braun Strowman to his favorite moments in the Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.
Joaquin Wilde on Real True Self, Playing Babyface Roles, Passion for Wrestling | Out of Character
Join Ryan Satin as he sits down with Joaquin Wilde for Episode 108 of 'Out of Character'! In this engaging conversation, Joaquin shares his experiences in the industry and talks about his real true self vs. his character.
Trish Stratus on return to WWE, Wrestlemania 39, Women’s Revolution & more! | Out of Character
On Episode 109 of “Out of Character”, Trish Stratus sits down with Ryan Satin to talk her return to WWE, competing at Wrestlemania 39, women’s revolution in wrestling, health and fitness, motherhood, social media and more!