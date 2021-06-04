Out of Character with Ryan Satin

Edge | Episode 1
On the inaugural episode of Out Of Character, Ryan Satin is joined by Edge. Hear the two discuss The Brood, Edge's rivalry with John Cena, Roman Reigns and much more.
Aired 3-30-21
Seth Rollins | Episode 2
On Episode 2 of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Seth Rollins joins the show to talk about his rise in WWE from his The Shield days until now, how he’s enjoying fatherhood, and so much more. Watch Seth climb out of his character and into the studio as he opens up in the podcast’s latest episode.
Aired 4-6-21
Bobby Lashley | Episode 3
Fresh of the heels from successfully defending his WWE championship against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37, the almighty one joins Ryan Satin to discuss being in the 1st match back with fans, his favorite matches from WrestleMania Day 1 and his thoughts on the break-up of The Hurt Business.
Aired 4-13-21
Rob Van Dam | Episode 4
On Episode 4 of Out of Character, 2021 WWE Hall of Fame inductee, Rob Van Dam, joins Ryan Satin to discuss: his first impression of ECW, talking to Paul Heyman for the first time, being inducted to the hall of fame and his match against John Cena at ECW One Night Stand.
Aired 4-21-21
Natalya | Episode 5
On Episode 5 of Out of Character, Natalya joins Ryan Satin to take a deep dive into her career and upbringing as a member of the Hart Family. The BOAT of WWE discusses: Growing up in the Hart Dungeon, earliest WWE memories, working with Ronda Rousey.
Aired 4-26-21
Rhea Ripley | Episode 6
On episode 6 of Out of Character, Raw Women’s champion, Rhea Ripley, joins Ryan Satin to discuss: capturing the title vs. Asuka at WrestleMania 37, her first impressions of the United States after moving from Australia.
Aired 5-3-21
The Miz | Episode 7
On episode 7 of Out of Character, The Miz joins Ryan Satin to discuss major moments in his career: From being kicked out of the men’s locker room early on to his 2nd stint as WWE champion and everything in between. Such as, working with Bad Bunny and the impact John Cena.
Aired 5-10-21
Dolph Ziggler | Episode 8
On episode 8 of Out of Character, Dolph Ziggler, joins Ryan Satin to discuss the major milestones in his 15+ year career such as: Debuting with the Spirit Squad, working with Hugh Jackman, cashing in Money in the Bank, the free Britney movement and much more.
Aired 5-17-21
Finn Bálor | Episode 9
On Episode 9 of Out of Character, Finn Bálor joins Ryan Satin to discuss: his quick Main Card rise, becoming the first Universal Champion, his surprising NXT return, Kross vs. Bálor II, and much more!
Aired 5-24-21
Rey Mysterio | Episode 10
On episode 10 of Out of Character, Rey Mysterio joins Ryan Satin to discuss: Becoming Tag Team Champions with his son, Dominik Mysterio, having his wife and daughter involved in a storyline with Seth Rollins, working with Master P and going from WCW to WWE. Plus, much more.
Aired 5-31-21
Johnny Gargano | Episode 11
On Episode 11 of Out of Character, Johnny Gargano, joins Ryan Satin to discuss: His epic rivalries with Adam Cole and Tommaso Ciampa, the formation of ‘The Way,’ and of course, his favorite Disneyland rides.
Aired 6-7-21
Drew McIntyre | Episode 12
On Episode 12 of Out of Character, Drew McIntyre, joins Ryan Satin to discuss: being one of the last superstars to wrestle Ricky Steamboat, his first-time meeting Vince McMahon, his NXT run, wrestling Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 37 and much more.
Aired 6-15-21
Carmella | Episode 13
On episode 13 of Out of Character, Carmella, joins Ryan Satin to discuss: Her cheerleading days for the Lakers and Patriots, her dad being a WWE enhancement talent in the 90s, cashing in Money In the Bank and much more.
Aired 6-21-21
Samoa Joe | Episode 14
On episode 14 of Out of Character, Samoa Joe joins Ryan Satin to discuss: His WWE release and return to NXT, life as a Mortgage Broker, RAW debut, matches against Brock Lesnar, feud with AJ Styles, becoming the US champion, and much more.
Aired 6-28-21
AJ Styles | Episode 15
On Episode 15 of Out of Character, AJ Styles joins Ryan Satin to discuss: Learning from John Cena, his WWE debut at the Royal Rumble, being a video game addict, wrestling in Japan, his WWE title reigns, and much more.
Aired 7-5-21
Big E | Episode 16
On Episode 16 of Out of Character, Big E joins Ryan Satin to discuss: Money in the Bank, Collab with Wale, his two Intercontinental title reigns, feud with Sami Zayn, New Day and much more.
Aired 7-13-21
Charlotte Flair | Episode 17
On Episode 17 of Out of Character, Charlotte Flair joins Ryan Satin to discuss: Wrestlemania, WCW appearances when she was a teenager, traveling around the world, love for food, and how she got started in wrestling.
Aired 7-19-21
Nikki A.S.H. | Episode 18
On Episode 18 of Out of Character, Nikki A.S.H. joins Ryan Satin to discuss: her change to superhero character, coming up with the idea and design. She also talks about her Money in the Bank victory, winning the RAW Women’s title, partnering with Alexa Bliss, and much more.
Aired 7-26-21
Sheamus | Episode 19
On Episode 19 of Out of Character, Sheamus joins Ryan Satin to discuss: his recent engagement, writing the mythology for Sheamus in his early days, 15 years in the WWE, ECW, winning the title from John Cena, and much more.
Aired 8-2-21
Bianca Belair | Episode 20
On episode 20 of Out of Character, Smackdown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair joins Ryan Satin to reflect on her match against Sasha Banks at WrestleMania, how being a champion has changed her life, and her thoughts on Bayley & Becky Lynch.
Aired 8-9-21
Roman Reigns on facing John Cena & first time meeting The Rock
On episode 21 of Out of Character, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns joins Ryan Satin to preview his upcoming match against John Cena at SummerSlam, reflect on his first time ever meeting The Rock, & discuss why he’s the best storyteller in sports entertainment today.
Aired 8-16-21
Paul Heyman on origins of his character & work with Roman Reigns
Aired 8-23-21
Out of Character Presents: “A Night Out with Eva Marie”
On Episode 23 of Out of Character, Eva Marie joins Ryan Satin to discuss: Returning to WWE, partnership with Doudrop, love for the WWE Universe, and bringing the Eva-Lution to SummerSlam.
Aired 8-30-21
Reggie on WWE women’s division, love for wrestling & more
On Episode 24 of Out of Character, Reggie joins Ryan Satin to discuss: His challenging upbringing, professional Circus career, early love for wrestling & the WWE Women’s division.
Aired 9-7-21
Damian Priest on U.S. title win at SummerSlam, Bad Bunny & more
On Episode 25 of Out of Character, Damian Priest joins Ryan Satin to discuss: His U.S. title win at SummerSlam, time spent developing in NXT, partnering with Bad Bunny, and representing Puerto Rico.
Aired 9-13-21

