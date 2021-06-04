Season 2021
- Season 2023
- Season 2021
- Season 2023
- Season 2021
Seth Rollins | Episode 2
On Episode 2 of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Seth Rollins joins the show to talk about his rise in WWE from his The Shield days until now, how he’s enjoying fatherhood, and so much more. Watch Seth climb out of his character and into the studio as he opens up in the podcast’s latest episode.
Bobby Lashley | Episode 3
Fresh of the heels from successfully defending his WWE championship against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37, the almighty one joins Ryan Satin to discuss being in the 1st match back with fans, his favorite matches from WrestleMania Day 1 and his thoughts on the break-up of The Hurt Business.
Roman Reigns on facing John Cena & first time meeting The Rock
On episode 21 of Out of Character, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns joins Ryan Satin to preview his upcoming match against John Cena at SummerSlam, reflect on his first time ever meeting The Rock, & discuss why he’s the best storyteller in sports entertainment today.