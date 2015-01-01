For six seasons, Yaya DaCosta has starred as ER Nurse “April Sexton” on network drama “Chicago Med.”

In 2015, DaCosta played the title role in the Angela Bassett-directed Whitney Houston biopic “Whitney.” Additional film credits include jazz biopic “Bolden”; Lee Daniel’s “The Butler,” with Forest Whitaker, Oprah Winfrey and David Oyelowo; Oren Moverman’s “The Messenger,” with Woody Harrelson and Ben Foster; Lisa Cholodenko’s Academy Award-nominated “The Kids Are All Right,” opposite Mark Ruffalo; Joseph Kosinski’s “Tron Legacy”; and Shane Black’s “The Nice Guys,” opposite Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe.

Her TV credits include “Ugly Betty,” “All My Children,” “House,” “Body of Proof,” “Army Wives,” “Mercy,” “Law & Order: SVU” and “Eve.”

DaCosta’s theater work has included the Sonnet Repertory Theater’s production of “Twelfth Night” and the Signature Theater Co.’s revival production of Leslie Lee’s “The First Breeze of Summer,” directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson.

She holds a B.A. in international relations and African studies from Brown University.