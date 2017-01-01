As an actor, Nadine Ellis has played a range of incredible women on television over the years – both fictional and non-fictional – including unsung NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson on the network series “Timeless.” She led an ensemble cast as a series regular in the cable comedy “Let’s Stay Together”; played a meddling mom on “The Greenhouse Academy”; and recurred on “Shameless” as “Dr. Williams.” She also is recurring as mom “Keena” in “All American: Homecoming.” In her 20-year dance career, she’s had the opportunity to work with prestigious talent, including leading the Dynamites in the film “Hairspray,” dancing with Beyoncé at the VMAs and getting her start as one of the original Pussycat Dolls.