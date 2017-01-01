Lance Gross is an accomplished actor, producer and photographer. He most recently was seen in the role of “Lincoln” on “Hawaii 5-0.” He was a series regular on “Star,” as “Maurice Jetter,” while also recurring as “Billy Colton” on “MacGyver.” Additionally, he recently was seen in Nicolas Winding Refn’s film, “Too Old To Die Young,” starring Miles Teller.

Previously, Gross was a series regular on “Sleepy Hollow,” opposite Nichole Beharie; and the lead on the network drama “Crisis,” opposite Dermot Mulroney, Gillian Anderson and Rachael Taylor.

Gross starred in the telefilm “When Love Kills: The Felicia Blakely Story,” directed by Tasha Smith; the cable anthology series “Tales: Trap Queen,” directed by Benny Boom; and “The Bobby Brown Story.”

He won four NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role on “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne.”

Gross also is the creator, producer and star of the digital series “I Turned My Camera On,” which combines his love of photography with a series of celebrity interviews. The first season featured Michael B. Jordan, Omari Hardwick and Kelly Rowland, among others.

Other credits include the Tyler Perry film “Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor,” opposite Jurnee Smollett, Brandy Norwood and Vanessa Williams; the romantic comedy feature “Our Family Wedding,” alongside America Ferrera, Forest Whitaker and Carlos Mencia; the TV remake of “Steel Magnolias,” opposite Queen Latifah, Alfre Woodard, Phylicia Rashad and Jill Scott; and a guest-starring role on cable series “Royal Pains.”