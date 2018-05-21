In 2009, FOX hopped aboard the “Crazy Train,” inviting Ozzy, Sharon, Jack and Kelly Osbourne to turn another television convention inside-out. The network teamed up with the “Prince of Darkness” and his family for Osbournes Reloaded, a six-episode, hour-long entertainment series that featured audience interaction, raunchy comedy and stunts.

Osbournes Reloaded shocked and amused audiences with the First Family of Heavy Metal’s outrageous sensibilities, signature profanity and brash humor. The series was filmed in front of a studio audience that didn’t know what they were in for: Whether it was Ozzy performing an impromptu wedding with an unsuspecting groom, Sharon unveiling a stripper grandmother or Kelly selecting an audience member to “Challenge Jack” in an extreme competition, the eccentric clan was guaranteed to rock the house. The series also ventured off-stage with recurring segments including “Osbourne in the USA,” where members of the family went undercover and worked in places such as a fast-food drive-thru; “Osbournes Meet the Osbournes,” where the family went cross-country and lived with other Osbourne families; and the “Littlest Osbournes,” where pint-size, potty-mouthed versions of Sharon and Ozzy reenacted moments from their early days.

The Osbournes pioneered the modern-day, family-centric reality series with their hit Emmy Award-winning show, The Osbournes, and brought the same sense of excitement and originality to their alternative entertainment series on FOX.

Osbournes Reloaded was produced by FremantleMedia North America. James Sunderland served as executive producer, and James Breen and Emma Conway were co-executive producers.