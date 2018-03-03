The Analysts on “O.J. SIMPSON: THE LOST CONFESSION?”

PUBLISHER AND TV/FILM PRODUCER JUDITH REGAN;

Publisher and TV/film producer Judith Regan; attorney Christopher Darden; Nicole Brown Simpson family representative Eve Shakti Chen; anti-domestic violence advocate Rita Smith; and retired FBI profiler Jim Clemente will serve as analysts on the shocking special O.J. SIMPSON: THE LOST CONFESSION?, airing Sunday, March 11 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

On the two-hour broadcast, hosted by award-winning journalist Soledad O’Brien, analysts Regan, Darden, Chen, Smith and Clemente will watch and discuss Simpson’s never-before-seen 2006 interview with Regan, providing timely analysis and context for this historic and newsworthy footage. Additionally, the special will air with limited interruptions and will feature public service announcements on domestic violence awareness throughout the program.

Watch/share a clip from the special here: https://youtu.be/3FAcvYwttxk

In 2006, O.J. Simpson sat down with Regan for a wide-ranging, no-holds-barred interview, in which Simpson gives a shocking hypothetical account of the events that occurred on the night his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, were brutally murdered. During their conversation, Simpson, in his own words, offers a detailed – and disturbing – description of what might have happened on that fateful night of June 12, 1994.

Today, Simpson is a free man. His criminal case and subsequent civil trial, however, continue to captivate people around the world. Although exonerated of murdering Brown Simpson and Goldman, Simpson was later sued in civil court, found responsible for both murders and ordered to pay $33.5 million in restitution to the victims’ families. In 2007, he was arrested in Las Vegas on felony charges of kidnapping, armed robbery and counts of assault with a deadly weapon. The following year, he was found guilty on 12 counts and sentenced to up to 33 years in prison. Simpson was released on parole five months ago on October 1, 2017.

About the Analysts

Judith Regan : Regan is an editor, TV/film producer, book publisher and television and radio talk show host, as well as head and CEO of Regan Arts. She conducted the original 2006 O.J. Simpson interview that will be shown for the first time on O.J. SIMPSON: THE LOST CONFESSION?.

Christopher Darden : Darden is an adjunct instructor at Santa Monica Junior College and currently practices law in Los Angeles, where he specializes in criminal defense. He was a 15-year veteran of the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office, where he was assigned to the prosecution of O.J. Simpson. An author and former Associate Professor of Law at Southwestern University School of Law, Darden served as a legal commentator for CNBC, CNN, Court TV and NBC.

Eve Shakti Chen : Nicole Brown Simpson family representative Chen is a longtime friend of Denise Brown, Nicole Brown Simpson's sister.

Rita Smith : Smith is a Senior Advisor to the NFL on domestic violence and sexual assault, and served as the Executive Director of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence for nearly 23 years. She believes that advocacy and social change are intricately connected, and cannot be done separately.

Jim Clemente: Clemente is a retired FBI Supervisory Special Agent/Profiler and former New York City prosecutor. During his 22-year career with the FBI, he investigated cases from bank robberies to violent crime to serial killers, and is an internationally recognized expert in the fields of sexual homicide, child sexual victimization and child abduction.

O.J. SIMPSON: THE LOST CONFESSION? is executive-produced by Terence Wrong. Judith Regan also serves as an executive producer. Follow the special on Twitter @FOXTV.