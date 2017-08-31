Nip/Tuck centers on the lives of Dr. Sean McNamara and Dr. Christian Troy, two plastic surgeons, best friends and business partners who run McNamara/Troy, a South Beach plastic surgery practice.

The show delves into the psychological truths underneath the characters’ cool exteriors. Altering the faces and bodies of their patients in an attempt to somehow fix internal traumas, the surgeons themselves have their own unhealed, often-ignored wounds.

If the doctors’ introductory inquiry to each of their patients – “Tell us what you don’t like about yourself” – was presented to them, then perhaps their honest answers could begin to exorcise their individual demons. Nip/Tuck stars Dylan Walsh, Julian McMahon, Joely Richardson and John Hensley.