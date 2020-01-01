NC

Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon is set to host the all-new holiday clip show special, NICK CANNON’S HIT VIRAL VIDEOS – HOLIDAYS 2019, airing Monday, Dec. 16 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), on FOX. TV/radio host, comedian, actor, producer, rapper, writer, director, deejay, philanthropist, children’s book author and activist Nick Cannon is best known for his work as creator, host and executive producer of the sketch comedy show “Wild ‘N Out.” He will begin production on the show’s 15th season later this year. In 2009, Cannon was named chairman of the TeenNick network, making him “the youngest TV chairman in history.” As a music business curator and label head of Ncredible Entertainment, Cannon has helped discover and develop award-winning talent, while curating a roster of groundbreaking artists, such as Ncredible Gang, Lil Dope Boy, Suave, Black Squad and Justina Valentine. He has also collaborated with Will Smith, Future, Migos and Ty Dolla $ign, among other top artists, on music projects. Cannon recently joined Power 106 (KPWR-FM), Los Angeles’ top hip-hop radio station, as the morning show’s main host and producer. He also is set to host a new, nationally syndicated daytime talk show, beginning in 2020.