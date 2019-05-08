Michael Mosley

Michael Mosley currently can be seen in streaming series “Seven Seconds” and “Ozark.” He also appears in the feature film “Peppermint” and the indie feature “Sister Aimee.” Mosley’s film credits include “LBJ,” opposite Woody Harrelson; “Hot Pursuit,” opposite Reese Witherspoon and Sofia Vergara; “Other People’s Children,” alongside Chad Michael Murray and Alexandra Breckenridge; “The Proposal”; “The Accidental Husband”; and “27 Dresses.” Mosley also appeared in a host of independent features, including “Swimmers,” directed by Doug Sadler, in which he starred alongside Cherry Jones, Sean Hatosy and Sarah Paulson. In television, Mosley starred on two seasons of “Sirens,” created by Denis Leary and Bob Fisher. He also appeared in the network series “Kidnapped,” “Alpha Mom,” “Pan Am” and “Scrubs.” Mosley is an alumnus of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York.