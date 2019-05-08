John Slattery

John Slattery received four Emmy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of “Roger Sterling” on the critically acclaimed cable series “Mad Men.” He also directed several episodes of “Mad Men,” as well as Judd Apatow’s “LOVE” and the feature “God's Pocket,” which premiered at Sundance in 2014. Slattery starred in Tom McCarthy's feature film, “Spotlight,” which received the Academy Award for Best Picture, a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture and the Independent Spirit Robert Altman Award. His previous feature film credits include “Ant Man,” “The Adjustment Bureau,” “Iron Man 2,” “Bluebird,” “Flags of our Fathers,” “Charlie Wilson's War,” “Mona Lisa Smile,” “The Station Agent” and “Traffic.” He is instantly recognizable from numerous television roles on series such as “Documentary Now,” “Arrested Development,” “Sex and the City,” “Veep” and “K Street.” He also earned a Critics’ Choice Award nomination for Best Guest Actor, for his role in the streaming series “Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp.” On Broadway, Slattery appeared in the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Rabbit Hole,” earning him a Drama League Award; the revival of “Betrayal”; Neil Simon's “Laughter on the 23rd Floor”; and most recently, Ben Hecht and Charles MacArthur's “The Front Page,” opposite Nathan Lane.