Jason Butler Harner

Jason Butler Harner recently starred as “Agent Roy Petty” on the breakout Emmy and Screen Actors Guild Award-winning “Ozark.” Previous television work includes memorable arcs on “Ray Donovan,” “Homeland,” “Scandal” and “The Blacklist,” as well as a series regular role on FOX’s “Alcatraz” and a recent guest-star role on “High Maintenance.” Harner debuted on screen in Clint Eastwood’s Academy Award-nominated “Challenging.” Other films of note include “The Family Fang,” “The Taking of Pelham 123,” “Non-Stop,” “Blackhat” and independent films “Letters from the Big Man” and “The Green,” for which he garnered a number of film festival acting awards. Harner was seen last season on Broadway, starring opposite Janet McTeer in the world premiere of “Bernhardt/Hamlet.” Previous Broadway work includes “The Coast of Utopia” and the recent revival of “The Crucible,” with Saoirse Ronan, Ben Whishaw and Sophie Okenedo. He starred at London’s Donmar Warehouse in “Serenading Louie.” A frequent actor in American premieres of English plays, his Off-Broadway appearances include “Cock,” “The Village Bike,” “Through a Glass Darkly,” “The Paris Letter,” “Orange Flower Water,” “Hedda Gabler” and many others. He has two Drama Desk nominations and an Obie Award. Harner holds a M.F.A. from the esteemed Graduate Acting Program at New York University, as well as a B.F.A. from Virginia Commonwealth University.