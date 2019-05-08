Gerardo Celasco

Gerardo Celasco is a Salvadoran actor who can currently be seen on Shonda Rhimes’ hit network series, “How to Get Away with Murder.” His other television credits include arcs on the Ron Perlman streaming series “Startup,” FOX’s “Bones” and Tyler Perry’s “The Haves and the Haves Nots.” He has also appeared on “S.W.A.T.,” “Person of Interest,” “Rizzoli & Isles” and “Heroes.” Celasco’s film credits include Bennett Miller and Aaron Sorkin’s Academy Award-nominated “Moneyball” and Peter Berg’s blockbuster, “Battleship.” He is a graduate of Southern Methodist University with a B.A. in Finance.