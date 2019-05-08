Evan Whitten

Evan Whitten’s interest in the arts first arose as a writer, scripting short stories and comic books at just four years old. His love of acting began in the local theater, where he starred in productions of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” Whitten soon made his way to Hollywood, booking recurring guest star roles on FOX’s THE RESIDENT and cable series “Mr. Robot, in which he plays a younger version of Rami Malek’s lead character. Other TV appearances include “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels,” “The Rookie” and “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn.” He also has been cast in the feature films “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon,” alongside Kate Hudson, Ed Skrein and Craig Robinson; Thor Freudenthal’s “Words on Bathroom Walls,” with Anna Sophia Robb, Molly Parker, Walton Goggins, Charlie Plummer and Andy Garcia; “Destroyer,” with Nicole Kidman, Bradley Whitford, Toby Kebbell and Sebastian Stan; and “Dino Dana.” Additionally, Whitten can be seen in numerous national and international advertising campaigns.