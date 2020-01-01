MG

Max Greenfield

Schmidt

Max Greenfield earned a 2012 Emmy Award nomination, as well as a 2013 Golden Globe Award nomination, for his work on NEW GIRL. He also received two Critics’ Choice Television Award nominations in the Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category, and two TEEN CHOICE Award nominations for Choice TV Male Scene Stealer. Greenfield most recently was seen in the feature film drama “The Glass Castle,” opposite Academy Award winner Brie Larson, Naomi Watts and Woody Harrelson. He also starred in the feature film “I’m Not Here,” opposite J.K. Simmons and Sebastian Stan. On television, he will be seen in executive producer Ryan Murphy’s upcoming series, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” which premieres later this month. Additionally, Greenfield was a producer on the feature film “Fist Fight,” based on an idea that Greenfield developed with writers Evan Susser and Van Robichaux. The feature starred Ice Cube, Charlie Day, Christina Hendricks and Tracy Morgan and was directed by Richie Keen. Greenfield was heard as the voice of “Roger” in the animated feature comedy “Ice Age: Collision Course,” opposite Ray Romano, Denis Leary, John Leguizamo, Queen Latifah and Jennifer Lopez. He also co-starred opposite Sally Field in director Michael Showalter’s critically acclaimed feature comedy, “Hello My Name is Doris.” Other recent credits include “The Big Short,” written and directed by Adam McKay and starring Brad Pitt, Christian Bale, Ryan Gosling and Steve Carell; Jesse Zwick’s “About Alex,” opposite Jason Ritter and Aubrey Plaza; reprising his role of “Leo D’Amato” in the film version of the hit TV show “Veronica Mars”; David Wain’s “They Came Together,” co-starring Amy Poehler and Paul Rudd; a guest-starring role on the comedy series “The Mindy Project”; and a memorable featured story arc on “American Horror Story: Hotel,” opposite Emmy Award nominee Sarah Paulson. He also voices the recurring boy band character “Boo Boo” on FOX’s animated comedy BOB’S BURGERS. Prior to his breakout role on NEW GIRL, Greenfield had several recurring roles on television. In addition to “Veronica Mars,” he appeared as “Nick Pepper” in the award-winning comedy series “Ugly Betty,” opposite America Ferrera. He also appeared in the cable series “Greek,” on which he played a professor’s aide who sparks a relationship with a college student, resulting in the cable network’s first onscreen gay kiss. Throughout his recurring roles on prominent series, Greenfield has also appeared in guest-starring roles on shows such as “Happy Endings,” “Hot in Cleveland,” “Lie to Me,” “Castle,” “Raising the Bar,” “Melrose Place,” “The O.C.,” “Sleeper Cell,” “Gilmore Girls” and “Boston Public.” Additional feature credits include the indie coming-of-age film “Cross Bronx,” which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and won the Audience Award both at the CineVegas and Urban World festivals; and “When Do We Eat,” in which he played a young dot-com tycoon who loses everything and becomes a Hasidic Jew. Greenfield brought his passion for producing to the small screen in 2011 with “The Gentlemen’s League.” The unscripted series followed Greenfield and friend Jerry Ferrara (“Entourage”) in their real-life fantasy football league. Greenfield created and starred in the original TV series. Born and raised in New York, Greenfield currently resides in Los Angeles.