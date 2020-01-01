LM

Lamorne Morris

Winston Bishop

Lamorne Morris hails from Chicago and attended College of DuPage in Illinois, where he studied acting on a Chris Farley Memorial Scholarship. In addition to his starring role on NEW GIRL, Morris co-wrote an episode of the series with co-executive producer Rob Rosell. The fourth season episode, entitled “Par 5,” centered on Morris’ character, “Winston,” addressing being an African-American police officer in today’s world. In 2003, he started performing at The Second City and Improv Olympic. In 2006, he moved to New York, where he performed at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre and The Pit. In 2008, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue film and television. Morris will next be seen in the feature comedy “Game Night,” opposite Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams. The film is scheduled for release in March 2018. Last spring, Morris co-starred opposite Adam Sandler in the streaming comedy feature “Sandy Wexler.” In 2016, Morris was seen on the big screen co-starring in the feature film comedy “Barbershop: The Next Cut,” opposite Ice Cube, Nicki Minaj, Common and Cedric The Entertainer, and directed by Malcolm D. Lee. Morris’ additional credits include the independent comedies “Sex Ed,” opposite Haley Joel Osment; and “Glitch,” opposite Lucas Neff. His other credits include a co-starring role in the cable telefilm “Dear Secret Santa,” opposite Tatyana Ali; and guest appearances on “Kroll Show,” “Drunk History,” “The Assistants” and “The Middle”; as well as numerous national commercials. Morris lives in Los Angeles.