Jake Johnson has emerged as a captivating actor on the rise with hilarious and engaging performances on both the big and small screens. For his role on NEW GIRL, Johnson was nominated for a 2013 Television Critics Association Award in the category of Individual Achievement in Comedy. Last season, in addition to his starring role on the series, Johnson made his directorial debut with the episode “Bob & Carol & Nick & Schmidt.” This past summer, Johnson was seen co-starring in the reimagining of the classic thriller “The Mummy,” opposite Tom Cruise and directed by Alex Kurtzman. Johnson is currently in post-production on the feature comedy “Tag,” opposite Jon Hamm, Jeremy Renner, Ed Helms, Rashida Jones and Isla Fisher. The film is scheduled for release later this year. Last spring, Johnson’s third collaboration with director Joe Swanberg, “Win It All,” premiered on Netflix. The comedy starred Johnson and was co-written by Johnson and Swanberg. Additionally on the big screen, Johnson was seen in the comedy hit “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates,” “Smurfs: The Lost Village” and “Jurassic World,” as well as his second film with Swanberg, “Digging For Fire.” Johnson co-wrote the script with Swanberg and starred alongside Sam Rockwell, Rosemarie DeWitt and Brie Larson. His other film credits include the box office hit comedy “Let’s Be Cops,” alongside Damon Wayans, Jr.; “Drinking Buddies,” opposite Olivia Wilde, Anna Kendrick and Ron Livingston and directed by Swanberg; and director Jenee LaMarque’s independent film, “The Pretty One,” alongside Zoe Kazan. Johnson also co-starred alongside Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill in “21 Jump Street”; Colin Trevorrow’s film, “Safety Not Guaranteed”; the comedy “No Strings Attached,” written by NEW GIRL creator Liz Meriwether; and “Ceremony,” opposite Uma Thurman and Michael Angarano. In 2009, Johnson starred in Nick Jasenovic’s “Paper Heart,” with Charlyne Yi and Michael Cera. The film was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival. Born in Chicago, and a graduate of New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, Johnson currently resides in Los Angeles.