Hannah Simone Cece Parekh

For her role as “Cece” on NEW GIRL, Hannah Simone won the TEEN CHOICE 2012 Award for Choice TV Breakout Star: Female. In addition to her starring role on NEW GIRL, Simone hosted FOX’s competition series, “Kicking & Screaming.” Last summer, Simone was seen in the feature comedy “Band Aid,” written and directed by and starring Zoe Lister-Jones. She also appeared in writer/director Taran Killam’s action-comedy feature, “Killing Gunther,” opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger, Cobie Smulders and Allison Tolman. Additionally, she starred in and executive-produced the 2017 feature film “Miss India America.” The film won the Comcast Narrative Award at the Center for Asian American Media Festival. Simone’s additional credits include the independent feature “Folk Hero & Funny Guy,” opposite Alex Karpovsky and Melanie Lynskey, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival; “Flock of Dudes,” starring opposite Chris D’Elia and Skylar Astin; and Spike Lee’s “Oldboy,” opposite Josh Brolin and Samuel L. Jackson. Simone also starred in “H+,” a digital series produced by Bryan Singer. Born in London, Simone grew up living abroad and participating in local theater productions in Saudi Arabia, India, Greece and Canada. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of British Columbia, where she majored in international relations and political science, before going on to work as a human rights and refugee officer with the United Nations in London. She has a master’s degree from Ryerson University in radio, film and television. She resides in Los Angeles.