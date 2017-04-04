New Girl

fox

Season 6

S6 E21 San Diego
Jess continues to stay with her father in Portland, Ore., where they unexpectedly help each other with their love lives.

Aired 3-28-17 • TV-14 DLS

S6 E20 Misery
Jess avoids her feelings for Nick by taking care of her dad in Portland.

Aired 3-21-17 • TV-14

S6 E19 Socalyalcon VI
After Reagan's return from a work trip, Jess realizes that she has been spending too much time taking the role of Nick's "girlfriend"

Aired 3-14-17 • TV-14 DLS

S6 E18 Young Adult
When Jess worries that she may not be a cool enough principal, she recruits Nick and The Pepperwood Chronicles to help make her popular with the students

Aired 2-28-17 • TV-14

S6 E17 Rumspringa
When Jess gets nervous about starting her new position as principal, Nick and Schmidt decide to take her on a relaxing day trip to Solvang.

Aired 2-21-17 • TV-14

S6 E16 Operation: Bobcat
Aired 2-14-17 • TV-14

S6 E15 Glue
When Nick freaks out after Reagan lands him a book signing, Jess scrambles to boost his confidence and help it go smoothly.

Aired 2-7-17 • TV-PG DL

S6 E14 The Hike
Jess and Robby take a day hike together and come to an unexpected realization about their relationship.

Aired 1-24-17 • TV-14

S6 E12 The Cubicle
When Jess insists on covering Robby’s medical bill, she is stunned after finding out the total and goes to extremes to find a way to help pay.

Aired 1-10-17 • TV-14

S6 E10 Christmas Eve Eve
Jess struggles to keep the loft’s Secret Santa gift exchange afloat.

Aired 12-13-16 • TV-14 DLS

S6 E9 Es Good
As Jess and Robby test the limits of their ability to be in a casual relationship, Winston and Cece debate the pros and cons of not being single.

Aired 12-6-16 • TV-14 DLS

S6 E8 James Wonder
In order to land the soon-to-be open principal’s position at her school, Jess must impress the disapproving president of the Parents’ Council.

Aired 11-29-16 • TV-14 DLS

S6 E7 Last Thanksgiving
Things don’t go according to plan when Jess and the gang are determined to make this year’s Thanksgiving festivities a success.

Aired 11-22-16 • TV-14 DLS

S6 E6 Ready
After Jess announces that she is ready to date again, Schmidt pushes her to give her workout partner a fighting chance.

Aired 11-15-16 • TV-14 DLS

S6 E5 Jaipur Aviv
The gang helps Schmidt & Cece remodel their fixer-upper, and Jess spearheads a vote to let Reagan eventually move back into the loft.

Aired 10-18-16 • TV-14 DLS

CROSSOVER EVENT
S6 E4 Homecoming
The gang heads to New York, where Jess meets Det. Jake Peralta (BROOKLYN NINE-NINE guest star Andy Samberg).

Aired 10-11-16 • TV-14 DLS

S6 E3 Single and Sufficient
Jess brings members of her singles-only group along when she is invited on a couples glamping trip with Schmidt, Cece, Winston and Aly.

Aired 10-4-16 • TV-14 DLS

S6 E2 Hubbedy Bubby
Jess and Cece jump on the campaign trail and make a bet with a disbelieving Schmidt that they can recruit voters for the upcoming presidential election.

Aired 9-27-16 • TV-14 DLS

SEASON PREMIERE
S6 E1 House Hunt
Jess tries anything and everything to get her mind off Nick. Meanwhile, Schmidt and Cece have issues trying to find their first house.

Aired 9-20-16 • TV-14 DLS