New Amsterdam was a series that aired for one season on FOX in 2008. The show centered on a brilliant and enigmatic New York homicide detective unlike any other, that also had a profound secret – he was immortal.

In 1642, John Amsterdam (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), then a Dutch solider in the colony of New Amsterdam – later to become New York City – stepped in front of a sword to save the life of a Native American girl during a massacre of her indigenous tribe. The girl in turn rescued Amsterdam, weaving an ancient spell that conferred immortality upon him. Amsterdam will not age, she told him, until he finds his one true love. Only then will he become whole and ready for mortality.

Amsterdam has found this to be a mixed blessing. Over the course of three centuries, he’s experienced endless adventure and honed his many talents. But everyone Amsterdam meets must leave him in time; friends, lovers and children grow old and eventually die, while he remains young. The exhilaration of eternal life has given way to emotional isolation and loneliness; the blessing has become a curse. His sole confidant and current lifelong friend is the sage jazz club owner Omar (Stephen Henderson), the keeper of Amsterdam’s secret, as well as a few of his own.

Having witnessed its entire history from colonial outpost to mega-metropolis, John Amsterdam is the living embodiment of New York City. He and the island of Manhattan are joined – part and parcel. Bringing to bear the unorthodox techniques and unique knowledge gained from his vast life experience, Amsterdam today is one of the NYPD’s best homicide detectives, sparring with his vibrant, strong-willed partner Eva Marquez (Zuleikha Robinson) as they solve difficult murder cases.

But when Amsterdam suffers and then recovers what appears to be a massive heart attack while chasing a suspect, and Dr. Sara Dillane (Alexie Gilmore) pronounces him dead in the ER, he realizes that the prophesy may have come true – he felt the pain in his heart foretold so long ago. His soul mate must have been nearby. As he works to bring closure to the lives of others, Amsterdam also seeks closure of his own.

From executive producers David Manson (Saved, Thief, Nothing Sacred), Allan Loeb (Things Lost in the Fire, 21), Lasse Hallström (Chocolate, The Cider House Rules, The Hoax), Leslie Holleran (Chocolate, The Cider House Rules, The Hoax) and Steven Pearl (Untraceable) this intriguing series invited viewers to explore the enduring mysteries of life, death and true love.