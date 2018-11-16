Video Poster

National Geographic Specials

Specials that cover a wide range of topics such as historical figures, events, places, and more.
S1 E14 JFK: The Lost Assassination Tapes
The killing of President John F. Kennedy as told through over a hundred hours of news reports from the days around the assassination.

Aired 11-16-18 • TV-PG V

S1 E13 Narco Bling: Getting Chapo Guzman
Inside the world, escapes, and eventual capture of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera, perhaps the world’s most infamous drug kingpin.

Aired 11-14-18 • TV-PG V

S1 E12 Inside Solitary Confinement: Redeemed
23 hours a day in a cell the size of a parking spot. Solitary confinement is a reality for 80,000 people in the U.S. on any given day. But times are changing in America’s prisons.

Aired 11-8-18 • TV-14 LV

S1 E11 Curiosity: Life of a Mars Rover
The journey of Curiosity rover, from drawing table through launch, seven minutes of terror landing in 2012 and its first six years exploring Mars.

Aired 11-5-18 • TV-G

S1 E10 Secrets of the Space Station
The International Space Station is the most ambitious orbital project ever built. This film explores elements of life inside it.

Aired 11-5-18 • TV-PG

S1 E9 Egypt's Sun King: Secrets and Treasures
A team of archaeologists discover the first new tomb to contain a body since the tomb of Tutankhamon; then, another mystery unravels right next door.

Aired 10-22-18 • TV-PG

S1 E8 Great Innovators: The Rise of Australian Wine
Sam Neill, New Zealand actor and devoted wine maker, will explore the last century of Australian red wine making from his point of view as a struggling, small scale vintner.

Aired 10-18-18 • TV-14

S1 E7 US Secret Service: On The Front Line
With unrivaled access, National Geographic cameras go behind-the-scenes with the US Secret Service as they protect President Trump at home and abroad.

Aired 10-15-18 • TV-14 LV

S1 E6 Revenge on the Nazis
In the dying days of World War II, a secret organization of Holocaust survivors plans revenge to kill 6 million Germans.

Aired 10-8-18 • TV-14 LV

S1 E5 Making A Dictator: Rising Tide
The threat of dictatorship to democratic institutions is real and is exemplified by dictators like Adolf Hitler, Saddam Hussein, and Fidel Castro.

Aired 6-8-18 • TV-14 V

S1 E4 Bobby Kennedy: After JFK
Through unique archive footage, this documentary film will deliver a unique portrait of this Kennedy we used to call “Bobby”.

Aired 6-5-18 • TV-14 LV

S1 E3 Inside WWII: The People's War
Stories from the frontlines of the world’s bloodiest conflict as told by soldiers and civilians.

Aired 4-4-18 • TV-14 DLV

S1 E2 Hitler’s Death Camp: The American Prisoners
The story of how American soldiers became slave labor in a secret Nazi concentration camp.

Aired 3-28-18 • TV-14 LV

S1 E1 After Hitler: The Untold Story
Germany surrenders, but the war isn't over for the millions of displaced people across Europe.

Aired 3-27-18 • TV-14 V

