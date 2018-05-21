Based on the hit film, Napoleon Dynamite was an animated series that aired for one season in 2012. The show followed the continuing adventures of America’s most awesome awkward teenager and his quirky family and friends as they struggled to navigate small-town life in rural Idaho.

The original cast from the film – Jon Heder, Aaron Ruell, Efren Ramirez, Tina Majorino, Sandy Martin, Jon Gries and Diedrich Bader – all voiced their characters in the series, and many new characters were added along the way.

Napoleon Dynamite (Heder) is a 16-year-old boy convinced – for no apparent reason – that he is destined for greatness and blessed with unlimited “sweet abilities.” He spends his days practicing ninja moves, drawing ligers, soul dancing and bragging about his “girlfriend in Oklahoma” whom nobody has ever seen. Napoleon’s brother, Kip (Ruell), is an unemployed 32-year-old who lives at home and believes he would be an amazing catch for any girl who would respond to his online come-ons. The Dynamite brothers live with Grandma (Martin), a crusty woman who can often be found four-wheeling with her lady friends at the local sand dunes.

Napoleon’s allies include Pedro (Ramirez), his unflappable best friend who has recently been elected class president; and Deb (Majorino), an incredibly sweet girl who sees the good in Napoleon and dreams of someday being his wife. Napoleon’s Unlce Rico (Gries) lives out of an orange custom van, where he obsesses over his botched high school football career and dreams up ways to become rich and famous. Then there’s Rex Kwon Do (Bader), a self-proclaimed martial-arts master who runs the local dojo.

Guest voices in the debut season include Amy Poehler (Parks and Recreation), Jennifer Coolidge (American Pie, Legally Blonde), Sam Rockwell (Choke) and Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords).

Napoleon Dynamite was a 20th Century Fox Television production. The series was created and executive-produced by Jared Hess and Jerusha Hess (Napoleon Dynamite, Nacho Libre). Executive producer and Emmy Award-winning writer/producer Mike Scully (The Simpsons, Everybody Loves Raymond, Parks and Recreation) developed the series for television. The animation house was Rough Draft Studios (Futurama, The Simpsons Movie).