Name That Tune S1 E1 Episode 1 2021-01-07

S1 E1 - Episode 1

Contestants battle for the prize in this series premiere episode.
Aired 1-7-21 • TV-PG

About the Show

Hosted by Jane Krakowski, the beloved musical game show tests contestants' music knowledge as they battle it out in an assortment of challenging musical games for cash and prizes. Two players race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs performed by a live band with Randy Jackson as band leader. Each contest features a rotating variety of games from the original format, before the iconic bid-a-note round. The player with the most money at the end of bid-a-note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the golden medley bonus round for a chance to win additional cash, and potentially, the $100,000 grand prize.

Jane Krakowski

