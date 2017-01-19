Let the food fight begin! MY KITCHEN RULES is an unscripted cooking series that pits celebrity duos against each other as they cook and critique each other’s food. The teams will take turns hosting intimate dinner parties in Hollywood homes, with a menu designed to impress their rival competitors and two professional chef judges, Curtis Stone (“Top Chef Masters”) and Cat Cora (“Iron Chef America”).

The eight-episode series features big dishes and even bigger personalities with celebrity duos, including TV host and *NSYNC member Lance Bass with his mother, Diane Bass; Grammy Award winner Brandy and her brother, R&B recording artist Ray J; comedian Andrew Dice Clay and his wife, Valerie Vasquez; reality TV star Brandi Glanville and her friend, Dean Sheremet; and country superstar Naomi Judd and her husband, Larry Strickland.

With escalating rounds of competition, the celebrity duo with the lowest score at the end of each round will be eliminated. The last two pairs standing will battle it out in the final round for a pressure-cooker evening during which they will prepare and present their ultimate dining menu. In the end, only one team will survive the drama and earn the right to claim MY KITCHEN RULES.

MY KITCHEN RULES is a production of 7 Beyond for Seven Productions. Brad Lyons, Rikkie Proost, Conrad Green, Kenny Rosen and Therese Hegarty serve as executive producers.