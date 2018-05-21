Let the food fight begin! My Kitchen Rules was an unscripted cooking series that aired on FOX for one season in 2017. The show pit celebrity duos against each other as they cooked and critiqued each other’s food. The teams took turns hosting intimate dinner parties in Hollywood homes, with menus designed to impress their rival

competitors and two professional chef judges, Curtis Stone (Top Chef Masters) and Cat Cora (Iron Chef America).

The eight-episode series featured big dishes and even bigger personalities with celebrity duos, including TV host and *NSYNC member Lance Bass with his mother, Diane Bass; Grammy Award winner Brandy and her brother, R&B recording artist Ray J; comedian Andrew Dice Clay and his wife, Valerie Vasquez; reality TV star Brandi Glanville and her friend, Dean Sheremet; and country superstar Naomi Judd and her husband, Larry Strickland.

After escalating rounds of competition, the celebrity duo with the lowest score at the end of each round was eliminated. The last two pairs standing battled it out in the final round for a pressure-cooker evening during which they prepared and presented their ultimate dining menu. In the end, only one team could survive the drama and earn the right to claim My Kitchen Rules.

My Kitchen Rules was a production of 7 Beyond for Seven Productions. Brad Lyons, Rikkie Proost, Conrad Green, Kenny Rosen and Therese Hegarty served as executive producers.

