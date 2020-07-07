Music of Fox

Clips & Extras
Turtle performs "Before You Go" by Lewis Capaldi for the judges of THE MASKED SINGER. Catch up on the entire season with FOXNOW or Hulu!
Lisa Simpsons sings a rewritten version of "Maybe This Time" on THE SIMPSONS.
Night Angel performs "Million Reasons" by Lady Gaga on THE MASKED SINGER.
Linda performs "Christmas of My Dreams" from the BOB'S BURGERS episode, "The Bleakening."
One final mic drop. Working in partnership with EMPIRE cast Ta'Rhonda, Gabby and Serayah we created a custom rap song to remind fans why they obsessed about this game-changing show.