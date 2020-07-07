Music of Fox
turtle performs "before you go" by lewis capaldi tile image
Turtle performs "Before You Go" by Lewis Capaldi for the judges of THE MASKED SINGER. Catch up on the entire season with FOXNOW or Hulu!

Published 07-07-20 • 2m

the belchers sing together tile image
Linda rocks out with the kids on BOB'S BURGERS.

Published 06-26-20 • 1m

the belchers need to find a singer tile image
The Belchers need to find a singer for their band.

Published 05-30-20 • 2m

lisa simpson sings "maybe this time" tile image
Lisa Simpsons sings a rewritten version of "Maybe This Time" on THE SIMPSONS.

Published 05-30-20 • 2m

night angel performs "million reasons" by lady gaga tile image
Night Angel performs "Million Reasons" by Lady Gaga on THE MASKED SINGER.

Published 05-30-20 • 2m

weezer plays the simpsons theme song tile image
Weezer plays the infamous theme song from THE SIMPSONS.

Published 05-29-20 • 1m

"christmas of my dreams" by linda belcher tile image
Linda performs "Christmas of My Dreams" from the BOB'S BURGERS episode, "The Bleakening."

Published 05-19-20 • 2m

"we run with the lyons" music video tile image
One final mic drop. Working in partnership with EMPIRE cast Ta'Rhonda, Gabby and Serayah we created a custom rap song to remind fans why they obsessed about this game-changing show.

Published 05-01-20 • 3m

